Ben Gvir Sparks Outrage After Insulting Palestinian Woman Prisoner During Ofer Raid

ABNA24 - Far-right Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir verbally attacked a Palestinian woman prisoner during a raid on Ofer Prison, near the Giv’at Ze’ev settlement northwest of Ramallah, after she demanded basic rights inside the prison.

A video showed Ben Gvir responding to the prisoner’s complaints about detention conditions by saying, “The food should not be good. This is not a hotel.”

The prisoner had spoken about the poor quality of food given to Palestinian women prisoners, the lack of clean water and their deprivation of access to fresh air, all of which are considered basic rights that must be provided to detainees.

Ben Gvir told the prisoner that “anyone who does bad things should think about what they did, and anyone who commits a crime should learn, especially if it is a crime against the people of Israel,” according to his remarks.

Although the prisoner denied committing any crime, Ben Gvir continued attacking her, saying, “This is not a hotel. In the past, it was a hotel. Now it is no longer so.”

His remarks come as part of a policy of tightening restrictions against Palestinian prisoners, including women prisoners, through a series of harsh measures inside Israeli prisons.

Israeli media reports recently revealed the start of excavation work for water trenches designated for crocodiles around wings holding Palestinian detainees at Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert, as part of a controversial project dubbed by the media as the “crocodile prison,” which Ben Gvir supports.

The Palestinian Prisoner Society said in a previous report that dozens of Palestinian women prisoners in Israeli prisons are suffering from tragic detention conditions, including systematic starvation, strip searches and deliberate medical neglect, especially against sick and pregnant prisoners.



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