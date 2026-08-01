Heavy Sentences Issued Against 16 Bahraini Shiite Citizens

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Courts affiliated with the Al Khalifa regime in Bahrain have issued heavy sentences against 16 Shiite citizens, including life imprisonment and long-term prison terms.

In four separate cases, these courts convicted 14 Shiite citizens on charges of membership in terrorist groups, cooperation with them, and carrying out hostile and terrorist acts against Bahrain and harming the country's interests.

Under these sentences, eight individuals were sentenced to life imprisonment, and six others were sentenced to 15 years in prison. Some of the defendants were also ordered to pay fines of up to 100,000 Bahraini dinars, and the courts ordered the confiscation of their seized assets and items.

In two other cases, these courts convicted two Bahraini citizens on charges of supporting and praising Iran's terrorist and criminal attacks against Bahrain.

According to the court's claim, these two individuals had published material in support of these attacks through social media. Accordingly, each of them was sentenced to 10 years in prison and a fine of 2,000 Bahraini dinars, and an order was also issued for the confiscation of seized items.

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