Three Options for U.S., Israel Toward Iran; Agreement, Economic Pressure, or Escalation of Military Attacks?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A political analysis, examining the options available to the United States and the Zionist regime regarding Iran, emphasizes that Washington and Tel Aviv are attempting to compel Tehran to accept their demands through a combination of agreement, economic pressure, and military threat, but each of these options faces serious costs and challenges.

Referring to the recent meeting between Donald Trump and Benjamin Netanyahu, this analysis writes that the main focus of the consultations between the two sides was to examine ways to convert military and economic pressure on Iran into a political achievement. According to the author, the three options of agreement, escalation of economic pressure, and resumption of military attacks are not independent paths but complementary tools within the framework of a strategy of pressuring Iran; a strategy whose success depends on the resilience of both sides in the face of its consequences.

The analysis further states that the agreement option, from the American perspective, is the least costly path because it can prevent the escalation of conflicts and provide greater stability for energy markets and U.S. forces. However, the author believes that Iran has so far refused to accept the conditions sought by Washington and Tel Aviv, and this has cast doubt on the possibility of reaching an agreement in line with the demands of the American and Zionist side.

This analysis also emphasizes that escalating sanctions and economic pressure, although capable of affecting Iran's economy, will not necessarily lead to a change in Tehran's political behavior, and may even provoke Iran's reciprocal reactions in the areas of energy, maritime security, and U.S. interests in the region. According to the author, the resumption of military attacks, despite the ability to inflict damage, carries the risk of expanding the war and increasing regional and international costs; therefore, Washington will likely pursue a policy combining negotiation, economic pressure, and military threat, although achieving a lasting political outcome remains uncertain.

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