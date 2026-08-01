Haaretz Analysis; Netanyahu Denies His Role in Pressuring for Attack on Iran

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Haaretz's analysis, referring to Netanyahu's recent statements in an interview with ABC, writes that the Zionist regime's Prime Minister has denied any attempt to persuade Donald Trump to attack Iran, saying that no one tells Trump what to do.

Carolina Landsmann, the Haaretz author, described these remarks as an attempt to display "humility" and believes that in practice, Netanyahu has for years tried to change the U.S. approach toward Iran.

According to this analysis, Netanyahu reviewed three options regarding the Iran file in his meeting with Trump: reaching an agreement, continuing pressure and economic and naval blockade, and military action.

The Haaretz author says that the presentation of these options indicates that the issue of military action against Iran has been at a high level in Washington-Tel Aviv talks, although Netanyahu is now trying to shift responsibility for decision-making to the United States.

This newspaper also referred to Netanyahu's statements about his relationship with Trump, in which he described himself as the "junior partner" of the U.S. President.

The author, with a critical tone, claimed that the Zionist regime's Prime Minister is trying to show a greater distance between his policies and Washington's decisions, while his critics believe that Tel Aviv has influenced U.S. policy on many regional issues.

In the concluding section of this analysis, Haaretz criticized Netanyahu's performance on both domestic and foreign fronts, holding him responsible for weakening bipartisan American support for Israel, and wrote that his policies have damaged this regime's standing in American public opinion.

The author also rejected Netanyahu's claim about the role of social media and cyber operations in reducing support for Israel, considering it an attempt to evade political responsibility.

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