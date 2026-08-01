Claim of Similarity Between Restrictions in Jerusalem and Karbala on Bahraini Shiites

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Hussain al-Daihi, the Deputy Secretary-General of Bahrain's National Islamic Accord Association, in an article published on the Mirat al-Bahrain website, referring to the restrictions imposed by the Zionist regime on worshippers at Al-Aqsa Mosque and the restrictions imposed on some Bahraini pilgrims on the Arbaeen pilgrimage route, claimed that there are similarities in "method and means" between these two approaches, and both are justified under security pretexts.

In this article titled "When Two Restrictions Become Alike; Between Al-Aqsa and Karbala... This Is Not a Coincidence," al-Daihi claimed that dealing with religious rituals and identities in some regions is not limited to security measures, but is part of an effort to control the identity and religious ties of communities. He also claimed that restricting the presence of youth at holy sites is aimed at preventing the formation of their religious and social awareness.

Referring to age restrictions for entry to Al-Aqsa Mosque, as well as restrictions related to the presence of some Bahraini pilgrims at Arbaeen ceremonies, he considered these two issues similar in terms of the logic governing decision-making, and wrote that using the pretext of "security" to limit people's presence at holy sites, in his belief, goes beyond a temporary measure.

The Deputy Secretary-General of Bahrain's National Accord Association also emphasized that Arbaeen pilgrimage for Shiites is not merely a religious journey, but part of their doctrinal and cultural identity. He claimed that preventing youth from participating in this ceremony could lead to the weakening of new generations' connection with their religious and historical heritage.

Al-Daihi concluded the article by calling for respect for the freedom to perform religious rites, and emphasized that religious rituals should not be affected by security decisions or age restrictions. He claimed that the main issue goes beyond crowd management or administrative matters, and relates to how governments interact with religious identities.

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