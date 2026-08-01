Ashura, Eternal School of Fighting Worldliness, Defending the Truth: Kashmiri Cleric

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Hasan Mousavi, the head of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir, in his Friday sermon delivered at the Badgam Hussainiya in Kashmir, said, "Ashura taught humanity that faith, justice, and human dignity should never be sacrificed for fleeting worldly interests, and that true happiness lies in faith, righteous deeds, and steadfastness on the path of truth."

Karbala; The Arena of Confrontation Between Truth-Seeking and Worldliness

Referring to the Ashura movement, he described the event of Karbala as the clearest manifestation of the confrontation between truth-seeking and worldliness, and said, "The uprising of Imam Hussain (a.s.) taught humanity that to preserve religion, truth, and divine values, one must sacrifice life, wealth, and all worldly attachments, but should never trade truth for fleeting interests."

This prominent Kashmiri cleric added, "The personalities present in the event of Karbala are the best testament to this truth that attachment to the world places a person on the path of falsehood, but faith in the Hereafter, trust in God, and adherence to the truth bring dignity, steadfastness, and eternal happiness to a person."

In another part of his remarks, this prominent Kashmiri cleric, referring to numerous verses of the Holy Quran, stated, "God Almighty has repeatedly called humanity to remember the Day of Judgment, the accounting of deeds, and the eternal life of the Hereafter, but unfortunately, many people, under the influence of fleeting worldly attractions, have become neglectful of the main purpose of creation and their divine responsibilities. If a person constantly keeps the Hereafter before his eyes, his behavior, decisions, and individual and social relationships will take on a different color, and he will be protected from many slips and deviations."

Worldliness; An Affliction That Distances Man from the Truth

The head of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir, explaining Islam's view of the world, said, "Islam has never condemned the world as a divine blessing; what is condemned is 'worldliness' and excessive attachment to material manifestations; a spirit that distances a person from obedience to God, justice, truth, and divine values."

He stated, "When all of a person's concerns and priorities are limited to material and fleeting interests, the lofty goal of creation, namely servitude to God, is forgotten, and this very attitude paves the way for the moral, social, and spiritual decline of societies."

Strengthening Religious Knowledge; A Fundamental Need of Today's Society

The head of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir, stating that a true believer remembers the Day of Reckoning before any action, said, "A believing person constantly evaluates his actions and strives to organize his life according to the teachings of the Holy Quran and the luminous conduct of the AhlulBayt (a.s.)."

He further emphasized the necessity of expanding religious knowledge, piety, good morals, and the culture of the AhlulBayt (a.s.) in society, and said, "Today, more than ever, we must introduce the younger generation to authentic Islamic teachings so that they can be protected from the wave of worldliness, materialism, and intellectual and moral deviations, and inspired by the teachings of the Quran and the AhlulBayt (a.s.), build a bright future for themselves and their society."

The True Criterion of Success from the Quran's Perspective

Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Hasan Mousavi, emphasizing that true success is not measured by material criteria, stated, "The value and success of a person lies not in accumulating wealth, power, or worldly status, but in faith, righteous deeds, helping the truth, and steadfastness on the divine path."

Citing Surah Al-Asr, he added, "The Holy Quran has clearly stated the path of salvation from loss; only those who have faith, perform righteous deeds, exhort one another to truth, and exhort one another to patience and perseverance will be saved from true loss. These four principles are the foundations of individual and social happiness and the secret to human success in this world and the Hereafter."

Emphasis on the Unity of the Islamic Ummah and Support for the Oppressed

The head of the Shia Religious Association of Jammu and Kashmir, referring to the sensitive conditions of the Islamic world, emphasized the necessity of strengthening unity, brotherhood, and convergence among Muslims, and said, "Today, more than ever, the Islamic Ummah needs faith, insight, cohesion, and solidarity to overcome challenges and the conspiracies of enemies, and only by maintaining unity can the dignity and authority of the Islamic Ummah be safeguarded."

Hojat al-Islam Sayyid Hasan Mousavi concluded by praying to God Almighty to protect all believers from the affliction of worldliness and excessive attachment to material manifestations, to keep them steadfast on the path of faith and piety, and to grant everyone the success of acting upon the teachings of the Holy Quran and the luminous school of the AhlulBayt (a.s.).

He also prayed that God Almighty grant peace, justice, security, and guidance to all people, and liberate human society from oppression, division, and misguidance.

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