Baghaei's Quranic Response to Bahrain's Emir: Speaking Arabic Does Not Make You Claimant of Muhammadan Mission

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Esmaeil Baghaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran, wrote on the social media platform X, "Iran is a nation with an ancient and rich civilization that embraced Islam and, in the centuries that followed, became one of the main pillars in the formation and flourishing of Islamic civilization, playing a role in various fields from jurisprudence and hadith to philosophy, medicine, mathematics, and literature. The criterion of superiority in Islam is neither the Arabic language nor geographical proximity to the land of revelation; as God Almighty has said: 'Indeed, the most noble of you in the sight of God is the most righteous of you' [Surah Al-Hujurat: 13]. Therefore, no ruler has the right to use merely being Arabic-speaking as a pretext to claim representation of the 'Muhammadan mission,' or to substitute such a claim for adherence to the clear teachings of Islam."

He added, "The Islamic Republic of Iran has always — regardless of political differences — emphasized the principle of good neighborliness and brotherly relations among Islamic nations; even in its dealings with a newly established government that rules over a part of Iranian territory. In contrast, the Holy Quran explicitly warns: 'And do not incline toward those who do wrong' [Surah Hud: 113]; meaning that one should not incline toward or support the oppressors. Likewise, the Prophet of God (p.b.u.h) has said, 'Whoever helps an oppressor, God will give that oppressor power over him.'"

Baghaei continued, "Therefore, whoever speaks of the 'message of Muhammad (p.b.u.h)' should, before advising others, measure their own government's conduct by these same standards: Is aligning with forces that have committed military aggression against a Muslim country compatible with the explicit Quranic prohibition of alliance with oppressors or aiding aggressors? And is hosting the enemies of Muslims and supporting their military aggression against a Muslim neighbor compatible with the rights of neighborliness and Islamic brotherhood? The answer to these questions is clearly stated in the Holy Quran, confirmed by the Prophet's tradition, and witnessed by the conscience of the Islamic Ummah."

Baghaei's remarks were made in response to the recent stance of Bahrain's Emir regarding Iran.

Hamad bin Isa, the Emir of Bahrain, recently made a strange remark, claiming, "The Prophet Muhammad (p.b.u.h) gave Iran that spiritual, human, and intellectual depth after centuries of darkness; at least, in gratitude for this, stop attacking Bahrain."

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