American General's Letter Revealed: We Don't Have Enough Forces to Defend Israel!

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to The Washington Post, the "shortage of U.S. Navy destroyers" to counter Iranian and Yemeni missile attacks compelled the head of U.S. European Command to write and sound the alarm about the continuation of hostilities with Iran.

General Alexis Greenkiewicz warned the Pentagon in writing that without another destroyer, the U.S. Navy would be forced to prioritize the defense of U.S. "territory" over the defense of Israel. This letter has been leaked to American media through some sources.

According to a U.S. official, it is common practice among senior U.S. military commanders to inform the Department of Defense whenever they perceive specific risks requiring Washington's attention.

These warnings come as U.S. weapons stockpiles have also sharply declined. During the war with Iran, the country lost two-thirds of its Patriot missile reserves and now has only 800 Patriot missiles, capable of intercepting a maximum of 400 incoming missiles.

The number of THAAD interceptors has also been halved. The supply of these weapons has been depleted to the point that the United States has had to abandon the interception of some Iranian attacking missiles and drones to conserve its resources.

Trump is grappling with these challenges while claiming to have "100 percent" destroyed Iran's military capability.

The Washington Post acknowledged that following the closure of the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's naval blockade, the U.S. Navy has come under particular pressure.

U.S. Navy destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean have been used for years as part of Israel's defense. These ships, equipped with radar and armed with a range of missiles, have been used to counter missiles fired from Iran and Yemen to protect the Zionist regime.

According to The Washington Post, Pentagon assessments conducted early in the war showed that U.S. forces bore a significant share of Israel's defense against Iranian ballistic missiles.

These assessments indicated that U.S. weapons, including the THAAD air defense system and interceptors launched from the eastern Mediterranean, have been used far more extensively than Israel's own air defense weapons. Thus, the shortage of American weapons could leave Israel facing far greater difficulties in countering Iranian missiles.

U.S. European Command plays a pivotal role in this mission, as it coordinates military operations in the Mediterranean. At the same time, these forces must be prepared for what is referred to as "potential intrusion from Russia" into territory protected by the NATO military alliance.

According to Pentagon officials, despite the deployment of several destroyers in the region, maintenance issues with these vessels due to the prolonged war with Iran have made the situation "complex" for senior commanders, including Greenkiewicz.

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