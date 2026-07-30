Video: Arbaeen; A Global Capacity for Unity of Islamic Ummah

AhlulBayt News Agency: In the view of many thinkers, Arbaeen is not merely a religious ritual, but a civilizational and global phenomenon that connects two fundamental components of Shia culture—Ashura and the expectation of the Reappearance (Intizar al-Faraj)—to one another. For this reason, opponents of this movement seek to prevent its expansion by creating various obstacles, from field disruptions to psychological warfare and fomenting ethnic and sectarian divisions; while Arbaeen has the capacity to become a focal point for the convergence of Muslims and all monotheists of the world.