Photos: 5th International Conference of "Neda al-Aqsa" in Holy City of Karbala

According to ABNA International News Agency – Al-Zahra Women's University in Karbala hosted the fifth edition of the International Conference "Neda al-Aqsa" (Call of al-Aqsa), with the presence of Ayatollah Arafi, Director of Iran's Islamic Seminaries, and delegations and figures from various countries. The aim of the conference was to examine the role of media and narrative in supporting the Palestinian cause, drawing inspiration from the principles of the Husseini revolution in confronting misinformation and raising awareness.