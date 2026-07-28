Commemoration for Iran’s martyred Leader held in Najaf

AhlulBayt News Agency: A ceremony commemorating the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, has been held at the holy shrine of Imam Ali (PBUH) in the Iraqi city of Najaf.

Iranian and Iraqi officials, along with pilgrims attending the annual Arbaeen pilgrimage, took part in the ceremony held on Monday night.

Iranian cleric Alireza Panahian highlighted the martyred Leader’s special attention to Arbaeen, saying he was among those most eager to participate in the magnificent annual pilgrimage.

Panahian and other Iranian clerics also praised the power and resilience of Shia Muslims in shaping a bright future.

The ceremony was held a week ahead of Arbaeen, which marks the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam.

Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei was martyred on February 28, the first day of the recent US-Israeli war of aggression against Iran. He was assassinated in an airstrike on his office and residence in the heart of Tehran.

A week-long memorial service was held for him from July 3 to 9, with ceremonies taking place in three Iraqi holy cities: Karbala, Najaf, and Kadhimiya.

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