Karbala University of Medical Sciences Announces Implementation of Comprehensive Healthcare Plan for Arbaeen

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Anwar Hamid al-Khafaji, the spokesperson for Karbala University of Medical Sciences, stated in an interview with the official Iraqi News Agency (INA) that this plan began on the fifth of Safar and will continue until the official end of the Arbaeen ceremonies.

He added that this program, based on the directives of the Iraqi Minister of Health and the Governor of Karbala, has been developed with two main axes: providing medical services to citizens and pilgrims, as well as implementing preventive measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases and promoting health awareness.

Referring to the facilities provided for this plan, he said 96 ambulances along with 180 backup emergency vehicles have been deployed at various points, and 15 emergency centers have been equipped in the old city and the routes leading to Karbala.

Additionally, 8 public hospitals with the support of 5 private hospitals, 24 fixed treatment centers, 87 backup treatment centers, 55 mobile teams for monitoring drinking water and food, and 60 rapid response teams are on standby to handle emergency situations.

Al-Khafaji concluded by announcing the support of the Ministry of Health and the local government of Karbala for providing equipment, specialized personnel, new ambulances, and sufficient reserves of blood and oxygen, and added that the responsibility for providing medical services in the pilgrims' accommodation camps will also be carried out in cooperation with the medical universities of several Iraqi provinces, including Baghdad, Basra, Maysan, Diwaniyah, Muthanna, Babylon, and Najaf, to ensure uninterrupted medical services are provided to pilgrims during the Arbaeen days.

**************

End/ 345E