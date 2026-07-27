Contradiction in Positions of Trump, Ahmad al-Shara on Lebanon; Who Will Shape Beirut's Future?

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Mounir Shehadeh, the former coordinator of the Lebanese government with UN peacekeeping forces (UNIFIL) and former head of the country's military court, wrote in a note that Ahmad al-Shara, in his latest interview with Al Jazeera, explicitly stated for the third time that Damascus has no intention of interfering in Lebanon or entering the Hezbollah weapons file.

This comes as Donald Trump had previously repeatedly claimed that the Syrian President is ready to help Lebanon resolve this file, and most recently raised this issue during his meeting with Joseph Aoun, the President of Lebanon, at the White House.

Shehadeh, referring to these two contradictory narratives, suggested that Trump's statements may have been based on unpublicized understandings, or were merely a political message for domestic and international parties.

He also, referring to Recep Tayyip Erdogan's statements about the link between Turkey's security and Aleppo, Damascus, and Beirut, believes that Syria, through its recent positions, has tried to reject any perception of playing a direct role in Lebanon's developments and distance itself from re-entering the country's internal equations.

This Lebanese analyst concluded by emphasizing that the main danger is not the disagreement between Washington and Damascus, but the absence of a clear position from the Lebanese government.

According to him, the official silence of Beirut in the face of these statements has increased speculation about secret agreements and external pressures, and has raised the concern that Lebanon's future is being determined in foreign capitals rather than by the country's legal institutions.

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