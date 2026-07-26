Handala cyber group attack on US internet provider SupraNet Communications

AhlulBayt News Agency: The cyber group “Handala” has announced a successful cyberattack targeting the network infrastructure of SupraNet Communications, a major internet service provider based in Madison, Wisconsin.

According to a statement released by the group, the attack caused widespread internet outages and communication disruptions affecting thousands of local businesses, large corporations, government networks, and critical municipal centers across the region.

Handala described the operation as a direct response to recent “provocative and adventurous actions by the United States in the region,” stating that the breach exposes the growing vulnerability of U.S. critical infrastructure.

Addressing statements made by American intelligence agencies regarding network defenses, the group asserted that “U.S. cybersecurity has become more of a slogan than a reality, with the weaknesses of its infrastructure becoming clearer every day.”

Concluding its statement, the cyber group threatened further escalations, warning that this operation is “only the beginning” and that more extensive and severe attacks will follow if current U.S. policies persist.

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