Handala Cyber Group Exposes Full Identities of 60 Senior Officers of Israel’s Elite Unit

ABNA24 - The Handala cyber group has revealed the complete identities of 60 senior officers of Unit Egoz, the so-called elite forces of the Israeli army.

This unit specializes in infiltration, reconnaissance, guerrilla and counter-guerrilla warfare, as well as mountain and forest ambushes.In a statement released by Handala, it said: "Unit Egoz, whose name means 'walnut' in Hebrew, had long hidden behind this fierce name to portray itself as invincible.

But today, these 'hollow walnuts' have been cracked open for everyone to see. Perhaps it is time for them to abandon guerrilla warfare and instead pick walnuts — they would be more successful at that.

"The statement added that the unit specializes in infiltration, reconnaissance, guerrilla and counter-guerrilla warfare, and ambushes in mountains and forests, especially along the Lebanese border. "But now, the hunters of Egoz have become the hunted — a target for the shadows of the resistance.

"Handala further stated: "Let us be clear — these are not ordinary soldiers; they are terrorists who have repeatedly participated in brutal attacks and war crimes against the people of the region."The cyber group pointed out: "And here is the main news: the exact coordinates of all Unit Egoz bases have fallen into Handala's hands and have been sent to Hezbollah's fiber-optic drones.

From now on, neither the mountains nor the forests will be your refuge."



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