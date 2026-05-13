Foreign Students Stand with Iran Amid Ongoing War: "You Are Not Alone" +Video

Ahlul Bayt (AS) News Agency - ABNA: In a series of interviews conducted by Ahlul Bayt (AS) International News Agency, foreign students and religious scholars living in Iran expressed their unwavering support for the Iranian people during the ongoing war imposed by enemies.

Most of these students were volunteers serving at a mawkib named "Hussain the Leader of the Free," which is led by seminary scholar Syed Ali Alavi and Shabeeh Reza Qomi. The mawkib has become a gathering point for foreign nationals who have chosen to stand with Iran during these times.

A student from Azerbaijan, residing in Baku, stated, "We wanted to tell the people of Iran that we are here too. You are not alone. Truly, when I see these scenes, I find courage seeing how the people of Iran have stood for Wilayah (guardianship)."

A Nigerian student added a direct message to the United States, saying, "All the illegal actions it is carrying out — know that we are supporting Iran in this war and we will stand with Iran until the end."

A seminary teacher reflected on the spiritual and moral dimensions of the current moment, noting that following recent incidents, more seminary students chose to stay in Iran compared to previous wars like 12 day war. "Despite all the encouragement, threats, and concerns that even some of their families had, our students and seminarians preferred to remain here," he said.

The teacher further explained that the divide between truth and falsehood has become sharper than ever, adding, "The news coming from around the world shows that this divide has gone beyond Islam and other religions. It has now reached the line between humanity and inhumanity."

As the interviews concluded, Zainab, the correspondent for ABNA posed a closing reflection: "This is not a war of borders or flags anymore. When history writes this chapter with fire and tears, which side of history have you chosen to stay on?"

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