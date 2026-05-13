Al-Wefaq: The Al Khalifa Regime Has Lost Its Mind

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Al-Wefaq National Islamic Society of Bahrain, reacting to the arrest of numerous Shia scholars by the Al Khalifa regime, emphasized that this action indicates a deep moral crisis within the Bahraini government and its desperate attempt to take revenge on Shia scholars, stating that it will never reflect well on the regime and will lead to its downfall.

Al-Wefaq, the largest Shia group in Bahrain, announced in a statement that the Bahraini government, in a suspicious, provocative action contrary to the constitution and all norms and values, has raised ridiculous accusations against the Shia faith, arrested all its leaders and scholars without any distinction or principles, and with this action, it has targeted the main religious elites who were engaged in study, teaching, leading Friday and congregational prayers, and responsible for religious and social guidance and education, and who were not involved in politics.

According to Al-Ahd, Al-Wefaq continued in its statement that the regime has arrested prominent figures, righteous and chaste men, and societal elites—scholars who have preserved the country and its internal peace with their piety, knowledge, and deep religious and national sentiments—people who, in the absence of the state, its widespread corruption, the plundering of people's wealth, and the embrace of Zionism, have been the trusted and refuges of the people.

In its statement, the society announced that the government has tried to provoke the Shia of Bahrain and the world with lies and this provocative behavior, and has linked this ugly display to the name of Grand Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassem, the great leader and prominent figure of Bahrain.

Al-Wefaq further described the arrest of dozens of scholars as indicative of the depth of the moral crisis within the Bahraini government, with its attempt to put on action scenes of storming scholars' homes and publishing their images in a humiliating manner. It emphasized that these actions signify a psychological crisis and a desperate attempt by the regime to take revenge on respected scholars, and that this pathological behavior has deprived the regime of the simplest and most obvious principles necessary for managing the country and leading a society. All these violations of law and outraging of public sentiment will never reflect well on the regime but will rather cause its downfall.

The Shia society of Bahrain continued in its statement, saying that the regime's performance has proven without any doubt that Bahrain needs a balanced and just political leadership where the people and the law govern, not the chaos, hatred, and appalling sectarianism that have exposed the inability of current officials to resolve the country's governance. Bahraini citizens recall the regime's madness in demolishing mosques, setting fire to hussainiyas, arrests, killings, and trials; these are outdated and old methods, and a country cannot be built on vendettas, hatred, sectarian madness, violence, insults, abuse, and successive failures in politics, services, livelihoods, coexistence, diplomacy, and other areas.

Al-Wefaq concluded by emphasizing that the realization of the just and legitimate demands of the people—to return the country to the path of stability and revive the absent role of the people by forming a government elected by the people's will and a true guarantor of stability, creating a parliament with full legislative and supervisory powers, establishing a just, righteous, and independent judiciary, as well as preventing corruption, plundering, and theft of public property, stopping insults to the collective national identity, and forming a government based on institutions and laws—has now become an urgent necessity.

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