Bahrain’s Al-Wefaq Condemns Government Intervention in Shia Religious Affairs

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): In a statement, Al-Wefaq described the move as “dangerous” and “coercive,” arguing that it constitutes interference in religious affairs, violates constitutional principles, and undermines long-established norms regarding religious freedom in the kingdom. The group said it was unaware of any comparable intervention in Bahrain or elsewhere over recent centuries.

According to Al-Wefaq, the government has taken advantage of ongoing regional tensions and security concerns to expand its influence over Jaafari religious institutions, clerical figures, and endowment properties. The organization alleged that the measures are being implemented through intimidation and pressure, accompanied by legislative changes that it says conflict with religious teachings, constitutional rights, religious identity, and civil liberties.

The statement further claimed that the government had created an atmosphere resembling an undeclared state of emergency before introducing the measures, with heightened security restrictions and increased pressure on citizens. Al-Wefaq argued that these steps were intended to suppress public opposition and criticism.

The group also referred to a series of recent developments that it characterized as punitive actions, including the reported death in custody of Sayyid Mohammad Al-Mousawi, allegations of physical abuse on his body, the revocation of citizenship from some families, forced displacement, the arrest of dozens of religious scholars, and the public dissemination of their photographs. It also cited restrictions on religious schools, seminaries, mosques, and religious preaching activities.

Al-Wefaq said the measures indicate a broader policy aimed at reshaping the country’s religious and social landscape through the closure of institutions, the seizure of properties, and the restructuring of their administration under what it described as a “security-driven and authoritarian system.” The group argued that the policy is sectarian in nature and disregards religious, social, legal, and humanitarian principles.

The statement specifically criticized Decree No. 31 of 2026, describing it as a politically motivated decision imposed without public consent. According to Al-Wefaq, the decree targets one of Bahrain’s historic religious institutions and seeks to impose changes that could have long-term consequences for the country’s social and religious fabric.

The opposition group also argued that the decree effectively undermines the legal and religious status of thousands of endowment properties established under specific religious conditions. It maintained that the nature and purpose of such endowments cannot be altered by government decree and that any measures taken in this regard lack both religious and legal legitimacy.

Al-Wefaq called on the Bahraini government to immediately revoke the decree and abandon what it described as an authoritarian approach reliant on coercion and fear. The group further argued that efforts to place both Sunni and Shia endowments under a single administrative framework rejected by religious communities demonstrate the need for broader political reform.

Concluding its statement, Al-Wefaq called for the establishment of a “new social contract” based on public participation and the rule of law, which it said should guarantee the rights of all citizens and social groups while strengthening confidence in the country’s future, identity, and freedoms.

Bahraini authorities had not publicly responded to Al-Wefaq’s allegations at the time of publication.