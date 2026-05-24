Bahrain Intensifies Crackdown on Shia Institutions, Closes Major Cultural Organization

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Bahrain’s government has ordered the dissolution of “Islamic Enlightenment Socity” one of the country’s most prominent Shia cultural and social organizations, under Decree No. 19 of 2026, in what observers describe as the latest step in an ongoing crackdown on the Shia community.

The organization, widely regarded as a leading Shia cultural institution in Bahrain, has historically avoided political or partisan activity and focused primarily on religious, educational, and social services since its establishment.

Founded in 1972 by senior Bahraini clerics under the leadership of Ayatollah Sheikh Isa Qassim, the society later grew into one of the Gulf region’s most influential Shia cultural centers.

This is not the first time Bahraini authorities have shut down the organization. It was initially dissolved in February 1984, with the ban remaining in place until 2001. The group was later allowed to resume operations following political reforms linked to Bahrain’s National Action Charter referendum.

However, in June 2016, amid a broader crackdown targeting Shia clerics and institutions, authorities once again suspended the society’s activities.

Although the dissolution order was revoked on June 9, 2022, allowing the organization to resume operations, it continued to face legal and administrative restrictions. Authorities reportedly filed cases against members of its leadership, suspended parts of its administration, halted several activities, and detained the organization’s chairman along with three staff members.

With the latest decree, the Islamic Awareness Society has once again been forced into closure, raising renewed concerns over religious freedom, Shia rights, and Bahrain’s official narrative of tolerance and peaceful coexistence.

Analysts note that throughout its 54-year history, the organization’s activities remained primarily religious, cultural, and social in nature. They argue that its repeated closures reflect a broader state policy aimed at limiting the influence of Bahrain’s Shia majority, a trend that could further deepen social divisions and undermine national cohesion.