Analysis / Fact-check: Have China and Russia Left Iran Alone in Confrontation of the US?

ABNA24 - The US President Donald Trump, who claims that with the aggression and the Sea blockade he has destroyed Iran economically and militarily, is trying on the diplomatic arena to establish the picture that the policy of threat and pressure has succeeded in keeping Iran’s partners from expanding cooperation with Tehran, tightening the noose on the Islamic Republic.

As part of this policy, in his latest claims, Trump after his China trip said that Chinese leader Xi Jinping has promised to not send any arms shipments to Iran, adding that Beijing and Washington shared the view on reopening the Strait of Hormuz that is now under Iran’s control.

However, the Chinese foreign ministry not only questioned veracity of these claims, but also only highlighted the need to observe international laws. While Trump talks about China distancing from Iran, recent months developments, especially after the 40-day war, talk otherwise about the relationship and cooperation between Beijing and Tehran.

Reports citing Iranian, Chinese, and Russian officials prove that the strategic cooperation between China and Iran have not only did not shrink, but also have entered a new and complex stage. This partnership that earlier was focused on direct sales of weapons to Iran have now taken new aspects, including intelligence sharing, satellite technologies, electronic warfare, air defenses, and high-tech.

Chinese intelligence and satellite support to Iran

During the war, Iran’s primary need was access to advanced tracking, navigation, and imaging systems, above all else.

Without precise satellite data, effectively targeting US bases in the region or monitoring Washington’s naval movements would be severely limited. It was in this context that China’s role in the war came to the fore.

Although Beijing continues to avoid open military confrontation, US intelligence reports indicate that China’s cooperation with Iran is quietly expanding, specifically in the realm of technology. One of the most critical aspects of this collaboration is Iran’s access to Chinese satellite navigation and tracking systems.

Media outlets such as The Washington Post have reported that during the war, Tehran used China’s Beidou system as a GPS alternative to enhance the precision of its drone and missile operations, a development that could significantly reduce Iran’s dependence on Western infrastructure.

At the same time, several American media outlets reported that Chinese companies have been exploring indirect routes to supply Iran with air defense equipment and electronic warfare technologies.

While the Chinese government has not confirmed these reports, US security agencies believe Beijing prefers to handle its sensitive cooperation with Tehran through intermediary networks, private companies, and unofficial channels, an approach that makes it harder for Washington to identify and directly pressure China.

Although Russian and Chinese officials have not officially commented on sending direct aid to Iran, the account that Washington officials provided during the recent war regarding the nature of support from the two Eastern powers has cast doubt on Trump’s claims.

In this relation, US War Secretary Pete Hegseth in the middle of war against Iran said that Washington was aware of the role Beijing and Moscow played in support of Iran, without providing details.

“We know exactly what China and Russia are doing. We are addressing it,”Hegseth said. He said that part of these supports are not done openly and the US prefers not to talk about all of dimensions publicly.

Iran-Russia cooperation in 40-day war

Beyond China, Russia also stood alongside Tehran as one of its key partners, with cooperation particularly visible in the air defense sector.

Western sources report that Moscow has shared battlefield lessons from the Ukraine war with Tehran, especially in electronic warfare, counter-drone operations, and the management of layered air defense networks. Some reports even suggest Russian technical advisers have been on the ground to help optimize Iran’s radar systems and improve coordination between its missile batteries.

CBS News, citing three US intelligence sources, reported that Russia has been providing Iran with real-time data on American troop positions in the region, including satellite imagery, the movement routes of US naval vessels, force deployments in the Persian Gulf, and even the shifting of American military equipment. According to these sources, a significant portion of this intelligence came through Russia’s satellite constellation.

The importance of this cooperation became even clearer when several Iranian drone strikes hit with precision beyond the Pentagon’s initial assessments. American analysts now suspect Iran used foreign-supplied data to pinpoint target coordinates.

There have also been claims that such cooperation played a role in downing or targeting advanced US fighter jets and drones. But credible, verified evidence for these incidents remains lacking, and many observers deem such assertions unverifiable.

Official statements have added weight to these reports. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov confirmed that Russia remains in constant dialogue and communication with Iranian officials.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi stated that Russia and China provided assistance to Iran through various channels during the war.

On the other side, the condemnation of US and Israeli aggression against Iran, issued jointly by the presidents of Russia and China, signals a alignment of Moscow and Beijing with Tehran. It sends a clear political message to Washington, telling it that two Eastern powers oppose any warmongering in West Asia.

In fact, the most significant development of the recent war is not the possible delivery of a few missile systems or military supplies. It is the emergence of an intelligence and technology axis between Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing, one that is steadily building a shared infrastructure to counter US influence in the region.

These collaborations make it clear that Washington’s repeated threats have so far failed to block Iran’s strategic proximity to Russia and China. On the contrary, mounting US pressure seems to have pushed this Eastern triangle toward deeper, behind‑the‑scenes yet effective cooperation, less visible on the surface, but far more impactful on the ground in reshaping the regional balance of power.



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