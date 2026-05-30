Iranian FM condemn US threatening rhetoric against Oman

AhlulBayt News Agency: Minister of Foreign Affairs Seyyed Abbas Araghchi has condemned the threatening rhetoric of the United States against Oman.

Araghchi voiced the condemnation during a phone call with his Omani counterpart, Badr bin Hamad Al Busaidi, on Friday afternoon.

In a recent press conference, US President Donald Trump threatened to “blow up” Oman if it entered an agreement with Iran to jointly manage the Strait of Hormuz.

Araghchi noted that the joint efforts by Iran and Oman to ensure the safe passage of shipping in the Strait of Hormuz are fully in line with international legal norms and global interests.

Araghchi said during the call that the responsible measures taken by Oman and Iran to manage safe and secure maritime traffic in the Strait of Hormuz are based on international law and serve the interests of the global community.

While explaining the latest status of the diplomatic process mediated by Pakistan, Araghchi said that reaching a final agreement is contingent upon the United States abandoning its expansionist approach and its shifting, contradictory positions.

He also stressed that Iran remains serious and steadfast in pursuing its rightful interests and legitimate rights.

He also condemned the crimes of the Israeli regime in Lebanon and the occupied Palestinian territories. He emphasized the moral and legal responsibility of regional countries, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), and the United Nations to take urgent action to stop the occupying regime’s aggression against Lebanon and the ongoing genocide in Palestine.

During the call, both sides also consulted on ways to expand bilateral relations and collaborate on strengthening trust, peace, and stability in the region.

......................

End/ 257