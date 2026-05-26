Iran FM Congratulates Lebanon on Resistance and Liberation Day Anniversaries

AhlulBayt News Agency: Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has sent separate congratulatory messages to Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri and Hezbollah Secretary-General Sheikh Naim Qassem on the occasion of ‘Lebanon’s Resistance’ and ‘Liberation Day.’

In his messages, Araghchi also extended his congratulations to the Lebanese people on their historic victory in expelling the Israeli regime from southern Lebanon in 2000.

The top diplomat reaffirmed Iran’s continued and unwavering support for Lebanon’s independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, and legitimate resistance against the Israeli regime’s occupation and aggression.

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