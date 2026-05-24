Ex-Israeli Security Chief: Iran Won the War, US and Israel in Difficult Strategic Situation

AhlulBayt News Agency: A former senior Israeli official says Iran has emerged victorious out of the latest bout of American-Israeli aggression targeting the Islamic Republic, describing Tel Aviv and Washington as facing a difficult strategic situation.

Giora Eiland, a retired major general and former head of the Israeli regime's so-called domestic security council, made the remarks to the regime's Channel 12.

"Iran won the war, perhaps by a few points, but it is a clear victory," he said.

There is now a clear understanding of the war’s outcome, Eiland added, noting, "The Iranians can express greater satisfaction with the result of the war."

Eiland further argued that the United States was currently "in an evident bind," adding that this has placed the Israeli regime "in an even greater predicament."

He also stressed that the Islamic Republic's ruling establishment remains intact, despite the aggression, saying the country demonstrated strong resilience and power throughout the aggression and was now projecting strength towards the United States and its allies.

Eiland said a preferable scenario for the United States would be a return to the pre-war status quo in the Strait of Hormuz, without being forced to make additional concessions to Iran, alongside the lifting of the American naval blockade against the country.

He noted how the US has been forced to leave the nuclear dispute with Iran out of the agenda of current indirect diplomatic interactions with the Islamic Republic, and rather focus only on ending the aggression.

This is while, back in January, Washington would insist on negotiations involving the nuclear issue, Iran's missile program, and regional allies.

This would effectively return the United States to "square one," he stated.

The United States and the Israeli regime launched their latest bout of unprovoked aggression against Iran on February 27.

US President Donald Trump announced a unilateral ceasefire on April 7 following at least 100 waves of decisive and successful Iranian retaliation and after the Islamic Republic closed the Strait of Hormuz to enemies and their allies.

Iran has refused to rejoin negotiations unless its conditions, including cessation of aggression on all fronts and removal of the illegal blockade, were met.

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