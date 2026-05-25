Resistance's Weapons Will Be Preserved / Iran, Under Leadership of Ayatollah Sayed Mojtaba Khamenei, Humiliated US, Zionist Regime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Sheikh Naim Qassem, the Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, said in a speech on the occasion of Resistance and Liberation Day, "Anyone who contributed to the resistance shares in the liberation and victory achieved by the resistance."

Stating that the resistance is a result of the leadership of Sayyed of the Martyrs of the Ummah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, he said, "Victory is one of the fruits of the synergy among the army, the people, and the resistance.

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, noting that Resistance Day is a day for all Lebanese, free people of the world, and for Palestine, added, "The convergence of the government and the resistance was an important and effective factor in achieving liberation."

He said, "We must not forget that the resistance's blows forced the Zionist enemy to withdraw from Lebanese territory in 2000."

Sheikh Naim Qassem further stated, "The annulment of the humiliating May 17 agreement in 1984 was a step toward freedom."

He continued, "In 2024, the Lebanese government reached a ceasefire agreement that was supposed to end Zionist occupation and aggressions, but over the past 15 months, Zionist aggressions continued, and the Lebanese government was unable to implement this agreement."

Sheikh Naim Qassem added, "We do not ask the Lebanese government to confront the American-Israeli project, but at least not to facilitate it either."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon noted, "The Lebanese government's concessions continued to the point that on March 2, 2026, it considered resistance against the Zionist regime a crime."

He called on the Lebanese government to abandon its decisions against the resistance and to stand with the Lebanese people.

The Israeli project is the gradual occupation of Lebanon

Sheikh Naim Qassem also stated, "The Israeli project is the destruction of the resistance and the gradual occupation of Lebanon." He also noted that the aim of recent American sanctions is to pressure Lebanon to compensate for its inability to achieve its objectives.

We will never accept the disarmament of the resistance

He added, "Disarming the resistance is, in fact, disarming Lebanon's defensive power to pave the way for the destruction of the country, and this is something we will never accept."

Sheikh Naim Qassem, stating that the government is responsible for establishing sovereignty and protecting the country, noted, "We call for an end to Zionist aggressions, the complete withdrawal of this regime from occupied Lebanese territories, the release of prisoners, and the return of displaced Lebanese to their homes."

He added, "Weapons will remain in our hands as long as the Lebanese government can fulfill its duties."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon stated, "What is happening today is the consolidation of the foundations of Lebanon's survival as a strong and free country and the beginning of the decline of the Zionist regime."

We will stand against anyone who sides with Israel

Sheikh Naim Qassem, emphasizing that the resistance will continue to defend Lebanese land, people, and honor, said, "We will stand against any party that engages with us on the side of the Zionist regime."

He added, "Real damage has been inflicted on the Zionist regime in southern Lebanon, which is why this regime targets civilians and people's homes. Resistance drones continue to pursue Zionist soldiers."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon, stating that the monopoly of weapons in the hands of the government at this stage is an Israeli project and must be abandoned, added, "If the government cannot establish sovereignty, it should leave."

Direct negotiations with the Zionist regime are rejected

He also stated, "Direct negotiations with the Zionist regime are rejected because they only benefit this regime."

Addressing the Lebanese government, Sheikh Naim Qassem added, "Abandon direct negotiations and do not fulfill America's demands." He said, "Return to national consensus, for without it, you will achieve nothing."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon further noted, "We are facing threats, and in such circumstances, sacrifice builds the future because we want to be free."

We will never kneel before the criminal Zionist regime

He said, "The goal of all this criminality by the Zionist regime—killing and destruction—is to bring us to our knees, but we will never kneel. We will remain in the field and emerge victorious from this war."

Sheikh Naim Qassem added, "We will rebuild destroyed homes, our people will return to their homes, the defeated enemy will leave Lebanon, and we will declare the third liberation."

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon also said that the people have the right to overthrow the government to confront the American-Israeli project.

We will continue to support the Palestinian cause

Referring to the fact that they have the greatest resistance, which has humiliated and degraded the Zionist enemy, he said, "Palestine will remain our compass, and we will continue to support its cause."

Iran, under the guidance of its new leader, has humiliated the United States and the Zionist regime

The Secretary-General of Hezbollah in Lebanon further added, "Iran, under the leadership of Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, has humiliated the United States and the Zionist regime."

He noted, "Iran will emerge victorious from this war and will become an extraordinary power with international standing, a refuge for the free."

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