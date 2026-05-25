Condemnation of the Terrorist Attack in Quetta, Pakistan

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Ismail Baqaei, the spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, strongly condemned the terrorist act at the Quetta railway station, which resulted in the death and injury of a large number of Pakistani citizens.

Expressing condolences to the families of the victims and wishing a speedy recovery for the wounded, the Foreign Ministry spokesperson declared solidarity with the people and government of Pakistan. He emphasized that the Islamic Republic of Iran, as one of the main victims of terrorism and a country that has always been at the forefront of the fight against terrorism, considers countering the sinister phenomenon of terrorism an international responsibility. He further stressed the need for cooperation and coordination among neighboring countries to continuously combat terrorist groups and their supporters.

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