Pak Leader: Iran Is Strong, United States “Stuck” in Middle East

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Liaqat Baloch, the deputy chief of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, has said that Iran maintains a strong defensive posture, while the United States is “stuck” in the Middle East.

Speaking on current regional dynamics, Baloch warned that if war were again imposed on Iran, “Israel would cease to exist,” adding that Iran is fully prepared to contribute to regional stability. He further claimed that the only obstacle to peace in the Middle East is what he described as Israel.

In his remarks, Baloch also criticized Pakistan’s economic management, saying successive ruling elites have failed to utilize the country’s potential. He argued that recent reductions in petroleum prices were inadequate and described them as “mockery” of public hardship, stating that fuel prices should be significantly lower, around 250 Pakistani rupees per liter.

He said that rising fuel and diesel costs have severely reduced purchasing power, particularly affecting lower- and middle-income groups during the Eid period, and added that the country’s energy crisis has become a major threat to the national economy.

Reiterating his geopolitical assessment, Baloch claimed that renewed military action against Iran would not be feasible for the United States, suggesting that Washington would instead need to pursue agreements with Tehran.