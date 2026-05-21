Global outrage erupts over Israeli minister’s video shaming Sumud flotilla activists

Several countries, including the UK, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, Poland, Spain, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, Portugal, and Canada, have reacted to the release of a humiliating video by Itamar Ben-Gvir, the Israeli Minister of Internal Security, which shows the degrading arrest of activists from the global Sumud flotilla.

The UK, by summoning the Israeli chargé d’affaires, deemed this behavior a violation of “the most basic standards of respect and dignity”.

Australia, which had previously sanctioned Ben-Gvir, called his actions “shocking and unacceptable”.

New Zealand also summoned the Israeli ambassador, expressing serious concern and reminding that Ben-Gvir has been banned from entering the country since 2025 due to undermining the two-state solution.

Italy and the European Commission described the behavior as “unacceptable” and called for the dignity of the detainees to be preserved.

Poland announced that it will summon the chargé d’affaires of the Israeli regime to demand a formal apology for the behavior of Ben-Gvir toward the activists of the Sumud flotilla. The Foreign Minister of Poland said that this action is meant to convey Warsaw’s anger over the highly inappropriate conduct of a member of the Israeli cabinet.

Spain has also summoned the Israeli chargé d’affaires, with its Foreign Minister describing the treatment of the detained activists as monstrous, inhumane, and shameful. He emphasized that the activists were treated unjustly and humiliatingly by both an Israeli minister and the regime’s police.

Additionally, France summoned the ambassador of the Israeli regime to express its anger and disgust regarding the incident and demanded an explanation for the treatment of the Sumud flotilla activists.

Belgium summoned the Israeli ambassador in response to the deeply troubling and unacceptable behavior of Ben-Gvir, while calling for the immediate release of the detainees.

The Dutch Foreign Minister also announced that the Netherlands would summon the Israeli ambassador due to the shocking and unacceptable mistreatment of the detained activists from the Sumud aid fleet.

In a strong statement, Portugal condemned Ben-Gvir’s actions and summoned the Israeli chargé d’affaires to file a formal protest and request an explanation.

Additionally, Canada’s Prime Minister described the treatment of the Gaza aid fleet activists by the Israeli regime as “abominable” and emphasized that Tel Aviv must ensure the “safety and security” of Canadian citizens.

Hamas characterized these actions as a sign of the moral decay and sadistic spirit of the leaders of the occupying regime.

The Sumud fleet consisted of 50 ships and 428 activists from 44 countries, all of which were seized by the Israeli regime.