New Hindu Fundamentalist Government in Kolkata Begins Demolishing Muslim Homes

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Fresh tension erupted in Kolkata after protests against recent bulldozer demolitions turned violent near Park Circus, leading to clashes between demonstrators and police personnel.

The protest, organised near the Park Circus Seven Point Crossing, was held against recent demolition drives carried out in parts of the city over alleged illegal constructions. Locals and social organisations claimed the action disproportionately affected poor Muslims and economically weaker sections.

According to eyewitnesses, a large number of residents gathered to protest against the bulldozer operations, accusing the administration of demolishing homes and shops without proper notice or rehabilitation arrangements.

Demonstrators alleged that the campaign was selectively targeting members of a particular community under the pretext of removing illegal structures.

One protester said, “Poor people are losing their homes and shops overnight. Many families have nowhere to go. The authorities are treating ordinary residents like criminals.”

Another resident claimed, “People are not against law and order, but why are bulldozers mostly reaching Muslim neighbourhoods? The administration should follow proper legal procedure.”

Police officials, however, alleged that the protest was held without permission and that some demonstrators attempted to block roads, disrupting the area.

According to the police, the situation became tense after security personnel tried to disperse the crowd.

Officials claimed that a section of protesters began throwing stones at police and central security forces, after which police carried out a baton charge to bring the situation under control.

Several vehicles were reportedly damaged during the unrest, including police and security force vehicles.

Authorities also stated that some police personnel suffered injuries during the clashes.

Following the incident, heavy police deployment and central security forces were stationed in the area to prevent further escalation.

A flag march was also conducted by security personnel in nearby localities.

A senior official told media representatives that police initially tried to remove protesters peacefully.

“The protest was being carried out without permission and roads were being blocked. Police tried to control the crowd peacefully, but some individuals turned violent,” he said.

The bulldozer action in Kolkata had already become controversial in recent weeks after residents approached courts challenging the demolitions.

Reports said that in some cases, the Calcutta High Court had issued stay orders, forcing authorities to halt demolition activities in certain areas.

Despite this, political arguments and protests over the demolitions have continued.

Civil rights activists and opposition voices have increasingly criticised bulldozer actions in different parts of India, arguing that such drives often target poor and minority communities and bypass due legal process.

Many Muslim organisations say bulldozer actions have become a symbol of selective punishment against Muslims in several states.

Supporters of demolition drives, however, argue that authorities are acting against illegal constructions and encroachments irrespective of religion.

The latest clashes in Kolkata have added to the growing national debate around bulldozer politics, police action and the rights of citizens facing demolition of homes and businesses.

Residents in the Park Circus area said they fear more tension if authorities continue demolition operations without dialogue and rehabilitation measures.

One resident said, “People need justice and a proper hearing. Using force and demolitions only creates fear and anger among ordinary citizens.”

As investigations continue, police said cases had been registered against unidentified persons in connection with violence, stone-pelting and damage to public property during the protest.