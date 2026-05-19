Three People Killed After as Teenagers Open Fire at San Diego Mosque in Suspected Hate Crime

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): According to San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl, the attack took place at the Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD), which includes a mosque and a school.

Two suspected shooters were later found dead from apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.

“Because of the Islamic centre location, we are considering this a hate crime until it’s not,” Wahl told reporters during a press conference.

Police said the suspects were two males, believed to be aged 17 and 18 and the three victims killed in the attack were adults. Authorities confirmed that no children at the school were physically harmed.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl said one of those killed was a security guard at the Islamic Center of San Diego who played a “pivotal role” in preventing the attack from becoming even more deadly. The victim, Amin Abdullah, the mosque’s longtime security guard, is being remembered as a father of eight, a convert to Islam, and a warm, welcoming presence known for greeting members of the community with kindness.

Authorities revealed that the mother of one of the suspects had contacted police nearly two hours before the shooting, reporting that her son was suicidal and missing along with several firearms and her vehicle.

Investigators are continuing efforts to determine the motive and circumstances that led to the attack.

The San Diego Police Department initially reported an active shooter situation at the ICSD before later announcing that the threat had been “neutralised”.

Taha Hassane, the mosque’s imam, said the Muslim community in San Diego was grieving following the attack, describing the shooting as something they “never expected to take place”.

He also expressed concern over what he called growing religious intolerance and hate in the United States, urging parents, media organisations, elected officials, law enforcement and religious leaders to work together to promote tolerance and protect society. Hassane also appealed to media outlets to respect the privacy of victims’ families and stop circulating graphic images from the scene.

The Islamic Center of San Diego is located in the residential Clairemont neighbourhood, north of downtown San Diego.

Authorities have not yet publicly identified the suspects or victims, with officials saying their identities are being withheld pending notification of family members.

The shooting comes amid rising concerns over Islamophobia in the United States, where anti-Muslim rhetoric by political figures and commentators has increasingly drawn criticism.

Randy Fine, a political ally of President Donald Trump, had previously made inflammatory remarks about Muslims, while right-wing activist Laura Loomer called for the mosque to be investigated by federal authorities following the shooting.

Trump later described the incident as “terrible” and said he had been briefed on the situation.

Several officials across the US condemned the attack.

Sara Jacobs said she was devastated for the worshippers, students and the wider Clairemont community, adding that everyone should be able to “pray, worship and learn in peace”.

The office of Gavin Newsom said the governor was closely monitoring the situation and coordinating with law enforcement agencies.

Kash Patel confirmed that the FBI was assisting local authorities and deploying all available resources to support the investigation.

Following the shooting, the New York Police Department announced increased security deployments around mosques across New York City as a precautionary measure.

New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned the shooting, describing it as an apparent act of anti-Muslim violence.

He said Islamophobia continues to endanger Muslim communities across the United States and called for collective action against “the politics of fear and division”.

Mamdani expressed solidarity with the victims, their families and the wider community affected by the attack. He also noted that the New York Police Department was increasing security deployments around mosques across the city as a precaution, while adding that there were currently no known threats to houses of worship in New York City.

“No one should ever have fear for their safety while praying at a house of worship or studying at an elementary school,” Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the largest Muslim civil rights organisation in the United States, said in a statement condemning the attack.

The shooting has intensified concerns over rising anti-Muslim hate speech and Islamophobic incidents in the United States.

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) reported 8,683 civil rights complaints in 2025, the highest number since it began tracking such cases, amid growing concerns over increasingly hostile rhetoric targeting Muslims and immigrants.

Critics have pointed to statements by several Republican politicians and right-wing commentators as contributing to a climate of fear and dehumanisation. Randy Fine, a Republican lawmaker from Florida, has faced criticism for remarks such as, “We need more Islamophobia, not less,” and comments comparing Muslims to “dogs”.

Andy Ogles, a Republican representative from Tennessee, drew backlash after claiming that “Muslims don’t belong in American society.” Tommy Tuberville, a Republican senator from Alabama, was criticised for sharing a post pairing images of the 9/11 attacks with Muslim New York mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani alongside the caption, “The enemy is inside the gates.”

Chip Roy, another Republican congressman, has also promoted anti-Sharia legislation and rhetoric targeting “Political Islam”.

Advocacy groups and Democratic lawmakers argue that such rhetoric fuels fear and violence against Muslims.