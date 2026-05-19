Gunmen Attack San Diego’s Largest Mosque, Killing Security Guard on First Day of Dhul Hijjah

ABNA24 - At least one innocent Muslim security guard was martyred Monday when two gunmen opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego (ICSD), the largest mosque in San Diego County, which also houses an Islamic school serving Muslim children from pre-K through 12th grade.

The terrorist assault occurred around noon on Monday local time in the Clairemont neighborhood as worshippers and students were going about their peaceful daily activities at the faith complex on Eckstrom Avenue.

According to the latest reports, the two attackers were neutralized by law enforcement shortly after 1 p.m., with both suspects confirmed dead at the scene.

No other active threats remain, authorities said.

Imam Taha Hassane, the respected religious director of the ICSD, moved quickly to reassure the Muslim community, confirming in a recorded message that all children and staff at the attached Bright Horizon Academy are safe and accounted for. “We are safe,” Hassane stated.

“We have a few casualties, not confirmed yet. There is no threat at this moment.”

He urged the public to stay away from the area while praising the swift evacuation of young students, who were seen forming human chains as they were safely relocated.

The martyred security guard, identified as Ahmed Shabaik, was defending the sacred space when the gunmen struck.

Multiple shots were fired, with unconfirmed reports of additional injuries among those present.

Sharp Memorial Hospital activated its disaster protocols to receive victims, underscoring the severity of the assault on a place of worship and learning.

San Diego Police Department officials described the scene as “contained” with significant resources deployed, including SWAT teams.

Aerial footage showed a heavy law enforcement presence outside the mosque.

While no motive has been publicly disclosed and the identities of the two gunmen remain unclear, the timing of the attack, on the first day of the sacred Islamic month of Dhul Hijjah, during which fighting and aggression are strictly forbidden in Islam, only heightens the sense of outrage among Muslims worldwide.

This cowardly targeting of a mosque and its attached school is the latest grim reminder of the rising tide of Islamophobia sweeping across the United States.

For far too long, Muslim communities in the US have faced escalating hatred, fueled by decades of aggressive foreign policies, media demonization, and a culture of suspicion that paints Islam and its followers as threats rather than contributors to society.

San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria acknowledged the rapid response by first responders, while California Governor Gavin Newsom’s office stated it was monitoring the situation and coordinating with local authorities.

Congresswoman Sara Jacobs expressed devastation for the students, worshippers, and the Clairemont community, noting that everyone should be able to pray and learn in peace.

In a telling sign of the broader climate of fear gripping Muslim institutions nationwide, the New York Police Department announced it was immediately boosting security at mosques across the city “out of an abundance of caution,” even while claiming no specific threat to New York.

CAIR condemns terror attack

The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) condemned the incident as “a horrifying act of violence,” stressing that no one should ever fear for their safety while attending prayers or sending their children to Islamic school.

The people of the Islamic Center of San Diego, like Muslims everywhere, remain united in prayer, education, and the pursuit of justice, refusing to be intimidated by the forces of ignorance and bigotry.



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