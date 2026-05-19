Iran’s Persian Gulf Strait Authority Launches Official X Account for Real‑Time Hormuz Updates

ABNA24 - The Iranian authority controlling the Strait of Hormuz in the Persian Gulf has launched an official account on the X social media platform amid efforts to facilitate transit via the key international waterway.

The Persian Gulf Strait Authority (PGSA) said in its first post on the account on Monday that the page will be used to provide “real‑time updates on the #Hormuz_Strait operations and latest developments.”

“The official X account of the Persian Gulf Strait Authority (#PGSA) is now live,” said the post.

It came nearly two weeks after Press TV first reported that Iran had launched a new maritime mechanism for vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The mechanism allows all ships seeking to transit the Strait to receive an email from the PGSA that informs them about the passage rules and regulations.

The PGSA was formed after Iran took full control of the Strait of Hormuz in response to a US-Israeli aggression on the country that began in late February.

Authorities said after the aggression was halted as part of a ceasefire on April 8 that transit via Hormuz will continue to be governed by Iran under new protocols announced by the country’s parliament and other relevant authorities.

According to a draft bill introduced in the Iranian parliament last month, restrictions will be imposed on ships owned by or linked to the US and other adversaries, while ships owned by or linked to the Israeli regime will face an outright ban from transit through the Strait.

The bill also stipulates that ships allowed to pass through the Strait need to comply with a toll payment system, with proceeds dedicated to compensating Iran for damage incurred before and after the aggression and to ensuring passage security and environmental protection.



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