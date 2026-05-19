NYT/Siena Poll: Most Voters Say Trump Was Wrong to Wage War on Iran as Approval Falls to 37%

ABNA24 - Most voters think President Trump made the wrong decision to wage a war against Iran, a New York Times/Siena survey showed, leaving the Republican Party on rocky political footing heading into the midterm elections as his approval rating sinks and economic concerns rise.

Amid economic hardship in the wake of the war against Iran, Trump’s approval rating sinks to 37 percent, the worst mark since he returned to office, according to the poll.

The US war on Iran is a major drag on his popularity. Almost two-thirds of voters say his decision to go to war was wrong, though 70% of Republicans support the move.The poll has bleak news for Israel as well.

More respondents — 37% to 35% — say they sympathize with Palestinians more than Zionists. For young respondents up to the age of 29, the disparity is even more pronounced, as only 14% say they support Israel more, against 64% for the Palestinians.

On all major policy areas in the poll — immigration, the economy, Iran, the cost of living — Trump is underwater.Forty-nine percent of voters say they strongly disapprove of Trump’s handling of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and 56% express a similar stance on the war against Iran.

Over half say that Trump should not go back to war on Iran if an accord is not reached.

Only 37% of respondents — and 5% in the 18-29 age range — support “additional economic and military support to Israel".



/129