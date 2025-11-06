Muslim Properties Bulldozed in India to Clear Land for Hindu Pilgrimage

AhlulBayt News Agency: In a move that has reignited debate over selective demolition drives in India, the Ujjain administration in Madhya Pradesh brought down 12 Muslim-owned houses and shops in Begambagh — a Muslim-majority area near the famous Mahakal Temple.

The demolitions on Wednesday, carried out under heavy police presence, were described by officials as part of preparations for Simhastha 2028, one of the largest Hindu pilgrimages scheduled to be held in the city.

According to reports, all the demolished properties belonged to members of the Muslim community. Among the affected were families of Syed Niamat Ali, Roshni Bi, Mohammad Ayub, Abdul Khalid, Rais Mohammad, Sajid Khan, Aqeela Bi, Mohammad Nasir, Ejaz Ahmed, Aisa Bi, Uvesh Khan, Abdul Nasir, Abdul Shakir, Anisa Bi, and Femida Bi.

Authorities claimed that these buildings were constructed on land leased under the Mahakal Housing Project of 1985, whose 30-year lease term had long expired. They maintained that the action was lawful and based on due process.

Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) CEO Sandeep Soni said, “These plots were allotted for residential purposes only. Over time, several people started commercial activities and even sold the land after subdividing it. The leases expired years ago and were never renewed. Notices were sent in October asking occupants to vacate.”

Soni further stated that the demolition drive was carried out after stay orders from lower courts, the high court, and the Supreme Court were lifted. “We acted only after legal clearance. The land now reverts to UDA ownership and will be used for development related to Simhastha 2028,” he said.

The operation involved more than a hundred police personnel, along with municipal staff and administrative officers. Around a dozen Poclain machines and bulldozers were deployed in the Begambagh locality. Security was tight amid reports of protests from residents who described the demolitions as “one-sided and cruel.”

A resident, Mohammad Ayub, whose small shop was among those destroyed, said, “We were told to vacate, but no alternate arrangements were made. This is our home for decades. We feel we are being punished for being Muslims.”

Another affected woman, Roshni Bi, said through tears, “They came early in the morning and gave us barely an hour to remove our belongings. Everything we owned is under the rubbles now.”

Residents alleged that the administration’s claim of legal procedure was a cover for discrimination. “Why are only Muslim houses being demolished around Mahakal Temple? There are several illegal constructions by others too. The bulldozers never reach them,” said a youth from Begambagh who did not wish to be named.

However, officials insisted that the drive had nothing to do with religion. “This is not a communal issue. We are removing encroachments as part of a citywide development plan,” said a senior police officer supervising the operation.

The UDA stated that the land would be used to expand facilities for Simhastha 2028, including accommodation, parking, and public utilities for pilgrims. The fair, which attracts millions of devotees every 12 years, is expected to see extensive redevelopment of areas around the Mahakal Temple.

Sandeep Soni clarified, “This area will be beautified and used for the convenience of devotees. There is no discrimination against any community.”

Despite such assurances, Muslim organisations in Ujjain and nearby districts have raised strong objections. A member of the local Muslim Action Committee said, “We respect religious events, but targeting Muslim neighbourhoods in the name of Simhastha is unacceptable. These homes stood here for generations. Development cannot come at the cost of people’s lives and faith.”

Human rights activists questioned the timing and manner of the demolitions. Arshad Ali, a local activist, said, “The government speaks of legality, but justice demands fairness. Were all options exhausted before sending bulldozers? Or is this part of a larger pattern we’ve been seeing in several BJP-ruled states?”

The demolition follows similar actions in parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi, where bulldozers have often been used against Muslim-owned structures after alleged violations or protests. Critics say these drives have become a political tool that disproportionately affects one community.

Social media platforms were flooded with videos of the demolition, showing women crying beside the rubble of their homes. Several civil rights groups accused the state of weaponising administrative powers to intimidate minorities.

A professor from Ujjain’s Vikram University, requesting anonymity, remarked, “The administration may have legal justifications, but when only Muslim areas face such demolitions, the perception of bias becomes unavoidable. Development must be inclusive, not selective.”

Meanwhile, the affected families have said they plan to move the high court again. “We will fight legally. Our shops and homes were our only livelihood. The government talks about justice, but we are left on the streets,” said Abdul Nasir, whose shop was torn down. Local Muslim leaders have also appealed to the chief minister to intervene and stop such actions. They have demanded rehabilitation for the displaced families and an inquiry into why the demolitions were concentrated in Muslim-dominated areas.

As the dust settles over Begambagh, the pain and anger among the local Muslim population remain intense. Many fear that the promise of development is being used as a pretext to erase their presence from areas close to Hindu religious sites.

“This is not about encroachment,” said Sajid Khan, standing beside the ruins of his home. “It’s about sending us a message that we don’t belong here. But we were born here, our ancestors lived here, and no one can erase that.”

The Ujjain demolitions, justified by authorities as a “clean-up” for Simhastha 2028, have once again raised serious questions about equality before the law, selective governance, and the place of India’s Muslims in the nation’s development narrative.

As the preparations for Simhastha continue, the rubble in Begambagh stands as a painful reminder that for many families, progress has come at the cost of their homes, dignity, and sense of belonging.