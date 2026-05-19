Italy Holds Nationwide Strike Against Military Spending and Israel’s War on Gaza

ABNA24 - People in Italy have staged a nationwide general strike to condemn the country’s increased military spending and Israel’s genocidal war on the Gaza Strip.

The walkout took place on Monday in different Italian cities, including Rome, Milan, Naples, and Livorno.

Causing transport disruptions, the strike was organized following a call from the USB union and other civil society groups under the slogan "We block everything."

Participants opposed rising living costs in Italy and censured the government for prioritizing military spending over social services such as healthcare and education.

Many displayed Palestinian flags and chanted slogans such as "Free Palestine”.

Meanwhile, they called on the Italian government to end its complicity with the criminal Israeli regime.

Participants further expressed opposition to Israel's attacks in Gaza and voiced support for the Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla.

Among those attending the Rome rally was Palestinian-origin Spanish activist, Saif Abukeshek, who was previously arrested by Israeli forces while sailing with the humanitarian flotilla.

Speaking to Turkey’s Anadolu Agency, he condemned Israel for targeting the Gaza-bound flotilla vessels in international waters in flagrant violation of international law.

Another Italian protester, Andrea Ziccaro, said the strike was aimed at opposing a "war economy".

Israel waged its genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, but it agreed to a ceasefire two years later after failing to achieve its objectives.

Since then, however, Israel has been violating the truce, killing nearly 73,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, during the war and after it.

In 2024, Italy suspended shipments of weapons to the Tel Aviv regime, while honoring contracts signed before October 2023.



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