Tehran Rejects German Chancellor’s Claims, Calls UAE Drone Incident a ‘False Flag’

ABNA24 - Iran’s Foreign Ministry dismissed baseless claims leveled by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz against Tehran regarding a mysterious aerial attack against a nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates.

Writing on X on Monday, Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmail Baqaei sharply criticized Merz for invoking international law and regional security and stability only when it suits Western political interests, while turning a blind eye to clear acts of aggression against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities.“Mr. Friedrich Merz, hypocrisy becomes evident when a clear attack by the United States and the Zionist regime on Iran’s nuclear facilities, which are under the supervision of the International Atomic Energy Agency, is not only not condemned, but is effectively justified,” Baqaei wrote.“Yet, regarding an incident that was a false flag operation by the enemies of peace and regional harmony -- and even the UAE has not officially blamed Iran for it -- suddenly the language of ‘international law’ and ‘regional security’ is invoked,” he added.

A drone attack that caused a fire close to the Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant in the United Arab Emirates has raised further concerns about nuclear security and safety and military escalation in the Persian Gulf as discussions of peace between Iran and the United States hang in the balance.Barakah is the first nuclear power station to be built on the Arabian Peninsula.Authorities in Abu Dhabi say the blaze broke out at an electrical generator outside the plant’s inner perimeter in the Al Dhafra region on Sunday. No injuries were reported, and officials confirmed radiation levels remained normal.There was no immediate claim of responsibility, and the UAE has not publicly blamed any country.

The Iranian spokesman stated that any genuine concern for the safety and security of nuclear sites and the people of the region must be applied equally and without double standards.“If an attack on nuclear facilities is considered a threat to the people of the region, this principle must apply equally to all countries, not only when it serves Western political interests,” Baqaei stated.He concluded his response with a sharp literary reference drawn from German literature, comparing Merz’s selective judgment to the character of Judge Adam in Heinrich von Kleist’s famous play The Broken Jug.“In German literature, such ‘selective judgment’ is reminiscent of ‘Judge Adam’ in the play The Broken Jug. He is the very judge whose own wrongdoings should be judged, yet he pretends to be a defender of justice!” the diplomat wrote.



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