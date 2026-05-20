Handala Says It Hacked PFAP, Claiming CIA–Mossad Front Disguised as Charity

ABNA24 - The Handala cyber group has announced that in a complex, multi-layered security operation, the seemingly non-profit foundation PFAP—which had operated for years under the guise of charity and humanitarian work—has been fully hacked, exposing its real network.

From the outset, this organization was jointly established by the US and Israeli spying agencies, the CIA and Mossad, functioning as a covert operational arm for espionage projects, money laundering, financing Zionist networks, and infiltrating global communities.Handala further emphasized in its statement: Massive, highly confidential financial transactions were conducted through PFAP under the direct coordination of the CIA and Mossad to support sabotage operations, expand intelligence networks, and strengthen the economic and security infrastructure of the Zionist regime.According to Handala, this foundation served as the backbone for reinforcing and expanding Zionist networks, providing financial, logistical, and intelligence support for Zionist policies—including the killing of children everywhere.

The Handala statement also noted that in the first phase, 639,000 top-secret documents from the foundation—including contracts, donor lists, secret meeting minutes, money transfer records, emails, and more—are now available for download on Handala's official website.The hacker group added that all classified and sensitive information from the foundation has been immediately forwarded to resistance-axis intelligence organizations.Handala further stated that Netanyahu and his bloodthirsty cabinet daily portray themselves as victims, raising funds in the West under the claim of "Jews in danger," while bombs and weapons are manufactured to kill innocent children.

Handala warned the people of the United States and Europe that their taxes and assets have been sacrificed for corruption, crime, and the tainted projects of Zionism; but Iran and the resistance remain powerful on the path to destroying the killers of children.



/129