Sanaa interior ministry denies woman’s claim of being Saddam’s daughter

ABNA24 - The Sanaa-based Ministry of Interior issued a statement firmly rejecting claims circulated on social media outlets by a woman alleging she is the daughter of former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein and presenting herself as “Mira Saddam Hussein al-Majid.”

The ministry stated that the allegations are unfounded, confirming that the woman is a Yemeni citizen whose identity and personal records are officially registered in the country’s civil status system.

According to the statement, the woman’s real name is Sumaya Ahmed Mohammed Issa Al-Zubairi, born in the Hebra district of the capital Sanaa, while her family originates from Arhab district in Sanaa province.

The statement said that, due to the widespread public attention surrounding the case, authorities ordered a DNA test to scientifically verify the woman’s lineage and examine the circulating claims. A specialized forensic team from the General Directorate of Criminal Evidence collected biological samples from Sumaya Al-Zubairi, her parents, and her brother for comparative analysis.

It stated that the DNA analysis confirmed with a 99.99% match that Ahmed Mohammed Issa Al-Zubairi and Dawla Nasser Farah Muzid are her biological parents.

The statement also included background details regarding the family, noting that her father is originally from the Thaban Bani Issa area in Arhab district and previously worked as a welder. The security authorities added that the family currently resides in the Hebra area of Sanaa and consists of ten children.

According to the ministry, Sumaya studied up to the preparatory level and has been married multiple times, information it said was documented in official civil records.

The ministry’s statement urged media outlets and the public to verify information before sharing rumors or misleading claims, stressing the importance of relying on official sources.

It also warned that legal measures could be taken against individuals found responsible for spreading false information related to the case.



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