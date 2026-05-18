Nearly 30,000 Iranian Pilgrims Arrive in Saudi Arabia as Hajj Transfers Continue

The process of transferring Iranian pilgrims to Saudi Arabia continued on Saturday, with four flights to Medina. In total, 130 flights have been carried out so far.

Approximately 22,334 Iranian pilgrims are now present in Mecca, and 7,444 others are stationed in Medina.

The ongoing process of transferring pilgrims from Medina to Mecca will continue until the end of this week, and Medina will gradually be emptied of Iranian pilgrims by Friday.

From the beginning of next week, following the transfer of pilgrims from Medina to Mecca, all Iranian pilgrims will be present in Mecca.

Iranian pilgrims in Medina and Mecca are being appropriately served. Iranian Hajj pilgrims began arriving in Saudi Arabia on April 27, in the midst of a ceasefire between Iran and the United States.

The ceasefire, initially taking effect on April 8, paused 40 days of war that began after the US and Israel launched their terror attack on Iran.



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