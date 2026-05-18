Gaza Death Toll Rises to 72,763 as Health Ministry Reports New Casualties

ABNA24 - The death toll from the Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip, which started on October 7, 2023, has surged to 72,763 martyrs, according to the health ministry on Sunday morning.

The ministry added that the total number of the wounded also surged to 172,664 people.

In its daily report, the health ministry said that hospitals received six civilian bodies and 19 wounded people over the past 48 hours.

Since the ceasefire agreement took effect on October 10, 2025, at least 871 Palestinians have been killed, and 2,562 others have been injured.



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