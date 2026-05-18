Jeffrey Sachs: Under International Law, U.S. and Israel Are ‘Aggressors and Losers’ in War on Iran

ABNA24 - Jeffrey Sachs, an American economist and prominent analyst, said in an interview with IRNA that, while criticizing US and Israeli policies, he questioned the claims made about Iran’s nuclear program and argued that the United States and Israel, in their war against Iran, not only failed to achieve their stated objectives, but also increased instability in the region and in the global economy.

He added: “Under international law, aggressors must be considered the losers; they have violated the UN Charter and are responsible for damages and subsequent consequences. The United States and Israel must stop abusing the international community.”

Jeffrey Sachs said Iran has repeatedly shown its ability to resist US and Israeli aggression. He stressed that Washington and Tel Aviv were undoubtedly the initiators of this war, and their actions are illegal. He added that they not only harmed Iran but also inflicted major damage on the global economy.

Majority of Americans pessimistic about their country’s future

Meanwhile, a recent survey by the Pew Research Center showed that most Americans have widespread pessimism about the future of their country. According to the report, US government policies under President Trump, including warmongering and failure to deliver on economic promises, which have contributed to the decline of America’s standing, are among the factors behind this pessimism.



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