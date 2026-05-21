IRGC calls for revival of late President Raisi’s approach as ‘strategic necessity’

The Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) has called on state bodies, officials, and the country’s youth to revive the approach of the late President Ebrahim Raisi, describing it as a strategic necessity amid “a hybrid war” and intensified economic and military pressures following two imposed wars by American and Zionist forces.

In a statement marking the second anniversary of Raisi’s martyrdom in a helicopter crash on Wednesday, the IRGC said that with enemies of the the Islamic Revolution arrayed in full force on the battlefield of asymmetric warfare and cognitive war against the Iranian nation, revisiting Raisi’s path – in which he made decisions based on duty, rationality, honesty, and trust in God – is essential, particularly for the country’s administrators and managers.

The statement recalled that Raisi’s way passed through faith, sincerity, the pursuit of justice, support for youth, active diplomacy that served national interests, and a deep bond with the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

The IRGC urged all state bodies, officials, and the youth to prioritize ethics over self-interest, and service to the people over personal comfort, at whatever post or area of responsibility they hold.

The late president, the statement said, kept hope alive in society during the harshest conditions through honest, unassuming efforts alongside the people. In his view, progress was not a slogan but a clear path toward national dignity and the flourishing of the country’s talents, it added.