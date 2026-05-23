Two-Day Interfaith Seminar “Martyred Leader, Standard-Bearer of Humanity” Held in Lucknow

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A two-day interfaith seminar and mourning gathering was organized on May 16 and 17 at Tanzeem-ul-Makatib, one of India’s prominent Shia educational institutions. The event brought together religious scholars, journalists, political figures, intellectuals, and members of various faith communities to discuss the legacy and sacrifices associated with Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

peakers at the seminar highlighted Iran’s role in supporting oppressed communities and resisting global powers. Among the key speakers was Ayatollah Abdul Majeed Hakim Elahi, who spoke about what he described as the “great sacrifices” made by Iran in standing against oppression. He stated that Iran has consistently supported the oppressed and opposed injustice despite facing heavy costs and international pressure.

The program also featured senior Indian journalist Ashok Pandey, who strongly criticized former U.S. President Donald Trump. Pandey accused the United States of promoting instability and fear under the guise of democracy in order to maintain global dominance. He described Trump’s political legacy as one marked by “violence, exploitation, and disorder.”

Referring to Iran’s historical and cultural legacy, Pandey said that if Trump had read the Persian epic Shahnameh by the 10th-century poet Ferdowsi, “he would never have made the mistake of confronting Iran.” He added that the struggle was not limited to a single sect or nation, but concerned the broader question of whether countries could maintain independence free from external domination.

Addressing the seminar, Hindu scholar Pandit Vijay Sharma praised Ayatollah Khamenei’s “courage and resistance,” saying he “never bowed before America.” Sharma also accused the United States of fueling conflicts around the world for economic and political gain.

Socialist leader and former legislator Dr. Sunilam Singh also criticized what he called American “bullying” and interference in other nations. He argued that Iran had given a “strong response” to U.S. pressure and attempts at global dominance.

Several Indian scholars and clerics also addressed the gathering, including Maulana Yasub Abbas and Maulana Kalbe Rashid. The event was chaired by Syed Shamim-ul-Hasan, while its proceedings were conducted by Anees Jaisi.

During the final session, organizers screened a documentary on the life and legacy of Ayatollah Khamenei produced by Tanzeem-ul-Makatib. Participants were also shown a translated message from AhlulBayt World Assembly delivered by its secretary-general, Ayatollah Ramazani.

The seminar consisted of four sessions spread across two days and concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by Syed Safi Haider to all participants and guests.