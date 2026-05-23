International Webinar Announced on Thought and Leadership of Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A virtual international seminar is set to be held on Sunday, May 24, 2026, focusing on the intellectual thought, leadership philosophy, and contributions of Ayatollah Imam Seyyed Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei.

The event is being organized by Husaini Movement India under the banner of the “Khamenei For All” team. According to organizers, the webinar will explore the scholarly, ideological, and social dimensions of Ayatollah Mojtaba Hosseini Khamenei’s thought and leadership.

The online conference will bring together scholars, researchers, religious figures, and students from multiple countries. It is scheduled to take place on Sunday, and will be broadcast across different regions.

Organizers outlined several key themes for discussion, including an introduction to the social and intellectual dimensions of Ayatollah Hosseini Khamenei’s thought, an analytical review of his ideas, perspectives on the “Axis of Resistance” and contemporary Islamic civilization, challenges faced by modern Islamic movements, and the role of religious leadership in today’s world.

The program will begin with a recitation of the Holy Quran, followed by addresses from a range of religious scholars and clerics, including Ayatollah Ali Akbar Safi Mazandarani, a senior instructor at the Qom Seminary; Ayatollah Abdul Majid Hakim Elahi, representative of the Iranian Supreme Leader in India; and clerics Yusuf Hayati and Masroor Abbas Ansari.

A poetic tribute dedicated to the Iranian Revolution’s leadership will also be presented by Ibrahim Baltistani, while the event will be moderated by Haider Abbas Zaidi.

The webinar will be livestreamed internationally, with scheduled timings announced for different regions including India, Pakistan, Iran, Palestine, Lebanon, and Nigeria.

Organizers described the initiative as part of broader intellectual and cultural activities aimed at promoting dialogue on Islamic revolutionary thought, contemporary religious discourse, and the role of spiritual leadership in the modern world.