Pakistan Publishes Special Payam Edition Highlighting Ayatollah Khamenei’s Quranic Vision

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): A new edition of the monthly magazine Payam has been published in Pakistan with the support of the Iranian Cultural Center, aiming to introduce the Quranic thought and intellectual vision of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, martyr Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Hosseini Khamenei, to Pakistan’s academic community, religious scholars, intellectuals, and social elite.

The special edition seeks to explain and promote the Quranic perspectives of martyr Ayatollah Khamenei and strengthen intellectual and religious ties between the two neighboring countries.

The publication was produced by Pakistan’s cultural and research institute Al-Baseerah and has been made available to scholars, researchers, and academic institutions across the country. Officials described the initiative as an important step toward expanding intellectual and religious engagement between Iran and Pakistan.

According to the Islamic Culture and Communication Organization’s public relations office, the Quranic approach presented in martyr Ayatollah Khamenei’s thought emphasizes the Holy Quran as not only a book of individual worship, but also a comprehensive guide for governance, justice, social order, and the liberation of the Muslim Ummah in the contemporary world.

The publication highlights themes such as Islamic awakening, resistance against global hegemonic systems, and the promotion of unity and brotherhood among different Islamic sects. It also explores how continuous reflection on Quranic teachings can provide practical solutions to the political, social, and intellectual challenges facing the Muslim world today.

The issue includes analytical essays, interpretive studies, and scholarly articles presenting new intellectual perspectives on martyr Ayatollah Khamenei’s Quranic vision. Renowned writers, translators, and researchers have contributed localized and documented works designed to address the intellectual needs of the region and help academics and university scholars in Pakistan gain a deeper understanding of contemporary Islamic thought.