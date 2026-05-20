Nigeria to Host Conference on Imam Khomeini's Thought

ABNA24 - The Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement (AFIM) in Nigeria, under the leadership of Sheikh Ibrahim Yaqub Zakzaky, has announced the 37th edition of "Imam Week," held under the banner "Imam Khomeini's Struggle Against Global Hegemony.

"This annual event, dedicated to honoring the intellectual legacy, struggles, and endeavors of the founder of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Imam Ruhollah Khomeini in confronting global oppression and domination, will feature a wide array of programs across Nigeria this year.

According to the released statement, the event will unfold in two main segments:

Nationwide Awareness Campaigns: From May 31 to June 1, 2026, cultural and awareness-raising activities will take place across various institutions and communities nationwide. The Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement has urged interested participants to contact state coordinators for further details.

Closing Ceremony: The main and concluding gathering will be held on June 3, 2026, in the capital, Abuja.

The closing ceremony, attended by academic figures and social activists, will feature in-depth discussions on two pivotal topics:

"Media and New Forms of Global Domination" — presented by Marzieh Hashemi. "From Revolution to Resistance: The Global Impact of Imam Khomeini's Thought" — presented by Nureddin Omidiji.

A specialized panel discussion titled "The Role of Academics in Challenging Global Injustices" will also be held as part of the ceremony.

The event will conclude with a final address by Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky. The Academic Forum of the Islamic Movement has extended an open invitation to the general public, students, academics, social activists, and all advocates of justice to attend this landmark gathering.



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