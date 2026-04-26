Sheikh Zakzaky: Name of Iran's Martyred Leader Become Symbol of Resistance

AhlulBayt News Agency: Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky, Leader of the Islamic Movement of Nigeria, Commemorates Martyred Leader Ayatollah Sayyed Ali Khamenei as a Symbol of Resistance, Faith, and Steadfastness.

In a session held to honor the exalted status of the martyred Imam and Leader, Sheikh Ibrahim Zakzaky stated: "We remain steadfast on what you sacrificed your life for, and we will not retreat. We will remain on your path until this religion prevails over the entire world."

.....................

End/ 257