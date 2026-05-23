Peshawar Hosts Multilingual Poetry and Book Launch Ceremony Honoring Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

AhlulBayt News Agency (ABNA): Iranian cultural center in the northwestern Pakistani city of Peshawar hosted a multilingual poetry gathering and book launch ceremony in tribute to the martyr “Leader of the Ummah,” Grand Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The event, organized at the Khana-e-Farhang of the Islamic Republic of Iran, brought together poets, writers, and intellectuals for a trilingual literary program featuring Urdu, Pashto, and Persian poetry.

Participants paid tribute to Khamenei’s political, intellectual, and religious legacy through poetry highlighting themes of resistance, Muslim unity, anti-imperialism, and spiritual leadership. Speakers and poets described him not only as a political and religious figure, but also as a transformative thinker, strategist, and symbol of ideological resilience in the Muslim world.

A major highlight of the event was the launch of two books: Rahbar-e-Shaheed (“The Martyred Leader”) and the Iran travelogue Hisar-e-Ishq.

Author Tauqeer Khurral traveled from Lahore to attend the ceremony. Khurral, a prominent Pakistani literary figure and author of seven books, said his work Rahbar-e-Shaheed examines Khamenei’s personality, ideology, leadership, and historical role in shaping contemporary Islamic political thought.

The second publication, Hisar-e-Ishq, was written by Tabinda Farukh and chronicles her travels across Iran. The book explores Iranian culture, spirituality, and society, including reflections on the holy city of Mashhad and visits to the shrine of Imam Raza (A.S).

Attendees praised both books for their literary style and their contribution to cultural and intellectual exchange between Pakistan and Iran.