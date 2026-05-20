“Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: From Cradle to Eternity” published in Indonesia

ABNA24 - Following the growing interest in the influential figures of the Islamic world within the Indonesian intellectual sphere, a new comprehensive book titled "Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: Dari Haribaan Hingga Keabadian" (“Ayatollah Ali Khamenei: From Cradle to Eternity”) has been released across Indonesia.

The 304-page work is authored by Ren Muhammad, a prominent Indonesian writer and researcher recognized for his deep explorations of spiritual history and the biographies of transformative Islamic figures.

Published by Penerbit Imania and distributed through the extensive Mizan Group network, the book offers a narrative and analytical deep dive into the life, struggles, and leadership of the martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

This marks the second independent publication regarding the thoughts and legacy of Ayatollah Khamenei to be released in Indonesia following his martyrdom, receiving significant demand through pre-order sales.

The author seeks to reveal the man behind the official title, inviting readers into the private sphere of a leader who consciously chose a life of profound simplicity at the pinnacle of power. Behind the firm public persona, the author portrays a gentle husband and father who prioritized Islamic spiritual values within his household.

The work meticulously traces the intellectual roots of Ayatollah Khamenei’s vision, noting the influence of Muhammad Iqbal’s poetic philosophy and Sayyid Qutb’s principled stance. Muhammad highlights how this combination birthed a unique vision of Islam—one that is progressive and modern yet remains rooted in steadfast tradition.

A significant portion of the book is dedicated to the late Leader's humanistic outreach, particularly his respectful interactions with the Christian community and his lifelong commitment to bridging the Sunni-Shia divide in pursuit of global Islamic unity. Furthermore, the writer highlights the historic fatwa against nuclear weapons, framing it as an act of moral courage that challenged prevailing Western narratives.

The biography culminates in a reflection on martyrdom, which the author describes as the ultimate expression of a life defined by total devotion and a readiness to sacrifice all for one's convictions.

The publication has garnered support from prominent Indonesian academics, including Professor Yon Mahmudi, a Middle East expert at the University of Indonesia, who praised the book as a profound exploration of ideological consistency. The release underscores the strengthening cultural and intellectual ties between Iran and Indonesia, providing a scholarly lens through which to examine one of the most influential figures of the century.



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