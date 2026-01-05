Quran Memorization Contest held in Japan

AhlulBayt News Agency: The 26th edition of the Quran Memorization Competition in Japan was held under the auspices of the Japan Muslim Association. Organized in cooperation with the Otsuka Mosque, the event attracted more than 300 attendees, according to the Muslims Around the World website.

Parts of the competition took place at the Tokyo Grand Mosque. Boys and girls from Japan’s Muslim community—representing diverse nationalities and cultural backgrounds—actively participated in the event.

The competition once again demonstrated that the Holy Quran, despite geographical distances and linguistic differences, remains a unifying pillar for Muslims worldwide. It also highlighted how organized Quranic initiatives can foster social cohesion even within non-Islamic environments.

The event aimed to strengthen participants’ connection with the Book of Allah and to encourage the memorization and proper recitation of the Quran among Muslims across Japan.

A judging panel composed of male and female Quran experts supervised the competition, including Mohamed Dawood from Egypt and Hisham Atwa. The contest was conducted in two stages: an initial online round to accommodate participants from various regions of Japan, followed by a final stage hosted at the Tokyo Grand Mosque.

The presence of distinguished judges provided a valuable opportunity for participants and their families to engage directly with scholars and experts in Quranic studies, education, and community development.

