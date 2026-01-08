Japanese School Hosts Specialized Workshop on Combining Science, Spirituality

AhlulBayt News Agency: The Otsuka International Islamic School in Tokyo, Japan, held a workshop inspired by the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and the Quran with the aim of strengthening the moral and spiritual dimensions of the students’ personalities.

The workshop, inspired by the wise teachings of Surah Luqman, focused on the key concept of “cultivating the heart,” according to the Muslimsaroundtheworld website.

The main goal was to create a practical framework that links school education with heartfelt feelings and constructive behavior, so that participants can achieve a sustainable balance between academic achievement and spiritual and psychological growth.

The workshop was led by Wedad Hassan, director of the Al-Muraqib School in the United States, and was attended by teachers and educators from the Otsuka International Islamic School, YUAI University, and Al-Sind School.

Participants discussed ways to utilize the teachings of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) in creating a positive school culture that prioritizes the mental health and spiritual growth of students.

The workshop explored the components of heart cultivation, which focuses on deepening the connection with God, engaging in purposeful work, promoting a spirit of gratitude, patience, and creating a compassionate and empathetic school environment.

This approach embodies Islamic values ​​in the daily life of the school, elevating it from a center that is simply a place of learning to a comprehensive space.

The main emphasis of the workshop was that education should not be limited to the provision of information, but should create a comprehensive experience; one in which the remembrance of God is incorporated into the daily routine of the learner and ethical behavior, inner peace, and practical role models are institutionalized as essential elements in the formation of a balanced identity of the student.

In addition, the role of the family in this process was discussed, and the importance of encouraging family habits that strengthen emotional bonds, effective communication, and psychological stability was emphasized. This perspective is fully in line with the comprehensive approach of prophetic education that develops the individual intellectually, emotionally, and behaviorally in an integrated manner.

In conclusion, the management of the Otsuka International Islamic School expressed gratitude for the participation of educational institutions and noted that this collaboration demonstrates the commitment of Japanese Islamic schools to building a generation that, relying on its own identity, has a balanced personality and is ready to interact constructively and positively with society.

The International Islamia School Otsuka (IISO) is an Islamic school in Tokyo that provides Islamic education to Muslim children in Japan from kindergarten to high school.

The school combines Islamic values ​​with modern educational methods. The school’s main goal is to preserve the Islamic identity of its students while developing their skills to succeed in a global society.

